Lady Bulldogs ready for state tourney action

By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - The Heuvelton girls’ basketball team is on an impressive run, making it to the state tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs are ready for the state challenge.

The team has come on in the second half of the season. Coach Rob Powers’ team won the Section X Class D title and then the Section X overall title this past Friday night.

Up next for Heuvelton is a state game against Copenhagen this Saturday.

Powers had a chance to scout Copenhagen in Saturday’s Section III title game against Poland.

Having the game an hour’s drive away should help with support.

Heuvelton meets Copenhagen on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Jefferson Community College.

