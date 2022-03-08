Advertisement

Lawyer discusses lifting bans on foreclosures, evictions

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - During the height of the pandemic, state law prevented banks from pursuing a foreclosure of a loan in default and prevented landlords from evicting tenants who had not paid rent.

Those bans were lifted on January 15, 2022.

Keith Caughlin, an attorney with Schwerzmann & Wise in Watertown, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday.

He discussed how banks and landlords who have not been paid may now exercise their rights under the Real Property Actions and Proceedings Law to demand payment and, if not paid, use a foreclosure or an eviction as a remedy.

