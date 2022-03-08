Lawyer discusses lifting bans on foreclosures, evictions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - During the height of the pandemic, state law prevented banks from pursuing a foreclosure of a loan in default and prevented landlords from evicting tenants who had not paid rent.

Those bans were lifted on January 15, 2022.

Keith Caughlin, an attorney with Schwerzmann & Wise in Watertown, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday.

He discussed how banks and landlords who have not been paid may now exercise their rights under the Real Property Actions and Proceedings Law to demand payment and, if not paid, use a foreclosure or an eviction as a remedy.

