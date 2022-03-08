Advertisement

Man uninjured in rollover crash

A man rolled his car over in the town of Watertown Monday night.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man walked away with no injuries after his car rolled over in the town of Watertown Monday night.

The call came in just after 10:30 p.m.

State police at the scene say the driver was attempting to turn off Fralick Road onto Sandy Creek Valley Road when slippery conditions caused him to miss the turn and veer off into a ditch.

The car landed on its side.

The driver was checked out by emergency personnel at the scene and released.

