Man uninjured in rollover crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man walked away with no injuries after his car rolled over in the town of Watertown Monday night.

The call came in just after 10:30 p.m.

State police at the scene say the driver was attempting to turn off Fralick Road onto Sandy Creek Valley Road when slippery conditions caused him to miss the turn and veer off into a ditch.

The car landed on its side.

The driver was checked out by emergency personnel at the scene and released.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.