As many as 8 people injured, one critically, in Ogdensburg high-rise fire

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - It was a harrowing scene at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg Tuesday as a fire inside the high-rise left as many as 8 people injured, including one firefighter.

City Planning Director Andrea Smith said one person is critically injured. However, she was unable to say if the person is a resident or a firefighter.

Riverview Towers, a property operated by the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, is home to 100 residents, many of them elderly or handicapped.

According to Smith, the fire broke out at 10:39 a.m. in a 6th-floor apartment and spread to a second unit. Pictures from the scene show flames shooting from a window.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to pull some residents through apartment windows to rescue them from the smoke and fire.

The injured were rushed to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. The hospital is asking people to avoid coming there if they don’t have a medical emergency.

Smith said residents who escaped injury have been taken to Ogdensburg Free Academy, where cots have been set up. A first responder told 7 News about 60 residents are taking refuge there.

Residents’ family members are being asked to meet at the Dobisky Center for updates on the fire.

Officials said firefighters checked all of the apartments in the high-rise to make sure everyone got out of the building. The units were empty, but officials are still trying to account for the whereabouts of roughly a dozen tenants.

Ladder trucks from Ogdensburg, Canton, and Morristown fire departments were on the scene. Volunteers from other departments also responded to battle the blaze.

Officials said the fire was extinguished by around 12:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

