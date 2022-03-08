Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash

MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - A 20-year-old Massachusetts man died in a snowmobile crash last week in the town of Montague.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say Jack O’Brien of Otis, Massachusetts, was operating a snowmobile on Flat Rock Road just before midnight Thursday when he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the groomed trail, and struck a group of trees.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were helped at the scene by the Martinsburg Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue, and the Valley Snow Travelers Snowmobile Club.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.