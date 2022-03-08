Advertisement

Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash

Snowmobile accident
Snowmobile accident(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - A 20-year-old Massachusetts man died in a snowmobile crash last week in the town of Montague.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say Jack O’Brien of Otis, Massachusetts, was operating a snowmobile on Flat Rock Road just before midnight Thursday when he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the groomed trail, and struck a group of trees.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were helped at the scene by the Martinsburg Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue, and the Valley Snow Travelers Snowmobile Club.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase spans much of St. Lawrence County Sunday
A state police vehicle was damaged during a pursuit of a Massena man who allegedly stole two...
Man accused of stealing vehicles & leading police on chase
Surveillance photo showing the suspect running with a gun
Massena man arrested after gunfire, police chase, crash
wwny Man indicted in Lowville fatal fire
Jury seated in Shawn Exford murder trial
A man walked away with no injuries after his car rolled over in the town of Watertown Monday...
Man uninjured in rollover crash

Latest News

Twenty people died -- including two from Watertown -- when a limousine crashed in Schoharie,...
Stefanik: fatal limo crash ‘could have been avoided’
Flames shoot from windows at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg
As many as 8 people injured, one critically, in Ogdensburg high-rise fire
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Claxton-Hepburn asks non-emergency patients to avoid hospital campus
Fire broke out at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Ogdensburg high-rise