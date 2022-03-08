Richard P. Kellar, 72, of Watertown

Richard P. Kellar, 72, went home to be with God on February 13, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard P. Kellar, 72, went home to be with God on February 13, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. He passed peacefully, taking his steps to be home with God. As he entered, I know that God’s first words to him were “well done my good and faithful servant”.

He was born April 30, 1949, in Watertown, a son to Paul and Arlene (Groff) Kellar. Following his high school education Richard worked for Eastman Kodak Company, Rochester, Lawman Heating and Cooling, Rochester, & Lake’s Home Sales where he was a technician.

Richard served faithfully as President of the Tri-County Riders for Christ Christian Motorcycle Association. He served at A New Way Assembly of God as an usher and head of security. Richard enjoyed spending time with family, riding his motorcycle, relax at the Hyde Lake Camp, and hunting (in years prior).

He also truly enjoyed spending time with and serving God. Until we meet again know that he’ll be surely missed by all whose lives he touched and will always be in our hearts.

He leaves behind his wife Ellen (Tyler) whom he married December 29, 1988.

Surviving from his first marriage to Gayle Orvis Scott, deceased, are the following: children, Scott Kellar, Rebecca and Bryan Schrader, Matt and Angie Kellar, Chad and Aimee Kellar; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; all of Georgia. Surviving from his second marriage to Ellen (Tyler) Kellar are the following: children, Larry LaFaver, Jr. (fiancée Katie), Kyle LaFaver (fiancée Tonilynn), Damien LaFaver; 7 grandchildren; all of Watertown.

Also surviving are his siblings, Cleo Weaver of New York, Marcia Kellar of Texas, Randy (Rhonda) Kellar of New York, Patty Bluto of New York, Penny (Richard) Eddy of Michigan, Tim Kellar of West Virginia, Jake (Gina) Kellar of Texas; a sister in-law, Dena Kellar of New York; and several nieces & nephews.

Besides his parents and first wife, Richard is predeceased by a brother, Mike Kellar.

There will be a Celebration of Life planned later in riding weather.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

