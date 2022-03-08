Advertisement

Robert W. “Bobby” Waite II, 63, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 8, 2022
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Robert W. “Bobby” Waite II, 63, a resident of 11 Hutchins Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home.  Mr. Waite passed away at his home on Tuesday.  Among his survivors is his wife Lisa.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Robert W. “Bobby” Waite II.

