Susan Elizabeth Scouten, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Susan Elizabeth Scouten, long time resident of Canton, New York and the North Country, born on April 8, 1949, ran with a heart larger than her stature to her heavenly kingdom on March 4, 2022.

A third-generation preachers’ kid, Susan was preceded in death by her parents, the Reverend E. Kendall Scouten and Marion E. Steves Scouten, retired public health nurse and her brother the Reverend Wesley Gene Scouten (Joretha).

She is survived by brother Alan Kendall Scouten (Margaret), sister Mary Ellen Scouten Bohm (Robert), and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Susan was a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy, attended Green Mountain College and completed her education with a master’s degree in elementary education from Potsdam State University. She taught at Edwards Knox Elementary School, Edwards, New York until her retirement in 2013. She was an early riser and a runner dedicated to her students, her church, and the animals she cared for and loved. Since her retirement Susan has enjoyed gardening, her dogs and cats, and her book club. She was a faithful member of Canton United Methodist Church, singing in the choir, and serving as Church Secretary.

Funeral Services will be at 11:30 in the morning, Friday, March 11, 2022 at Canton United Methodist Church, Pastor Brett Johnson and Pastor Michael Terrell, officiating. Visiting hours are at Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton, New York at 10:00 to 11:00 preceding the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Susan’s name may be made to Canton United Methodist Church or the Animal Care Community of your choice.

Arrangements by Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton, NY 13617

