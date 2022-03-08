Timothy S. Mitchell, Sr., 59, of Clayton passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Timothy S. Mitchell, Sr., 59, of Clayton passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Tim was born in Hamilton July 29, 1962, son of the late James Mitchell Jr. and Patricia Relf Mitchell. He grew up in Madison and graduated from Madison Central School in 1980. He married his wife, Deborah, October 16, 1982 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Oriskany Falls and she predeceased him on February 13, 2022.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Tim became a corrections officer and retired as a Lieutenant, working for Midstate Correctional Facility, Mohawk from 1981 - 2005. He had also worked as a mason before becoming a corrections officer.

He enjoyed playing cards, especially Pitch and Pinochle and watching football, basketball and baseball with his son. Tim will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor. He was immensely intelligent with an extensive knowledge of subjects most of us knew nothing about. He loved barbecuing in the summer and spending time with his daughter Meghan who he could always make her smile, even on the darkest of days. The couple and their family enjoyed coming to the River with their family prior to moving to Clayton August 1, 2011.

Tim is survived by his three children, Amanda Nemcek, Utica, Meghan P. (Michael) Valadez, Clayton, and Timothy S. Mitchell Jr., Clayton; five grandchildren, William G. Jones lll, Brianna and Caleb Nemcek, Makenna Mitchell, and Madison Keller; three siblings, James E. (Mary) Mitchell III, Centreville, VA, Kathleen A. (David) Arntsen, Verona, and Daniel P. (Lisa) Mitchell, Madison; aunts and uncles, Gary (Carol) Relf, William (Julia) Mitchell, Mike (Patty) Mitchell, Jill Smith, and Jane Williams; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including his best friend and cousin, Mike (Jocasa) Relf; and his beloved dog Dottie. Along with his wife, Deborah, Tim was predeceased by his daughter Shawna Mitchell, 2013, and his dog Yankee.

There will be no services at this time and burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery will be at his family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences to Tim’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Juse Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.