Tomorrow’s Health: smoking in under-served communities, small changes & ‘baby-friendly’ hospitals

A look at some of today's top health stories.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New research finds smoking in under-served communities is nearly double the U.S. national rate.

A study in the journal “Cancer” gathered data through health centers serving people experiencing homelessness, as well as agricultural workers and residents of public housing.

The findings also showed that among those who currently smoked, more than half had depression.

Small changes don’t help

A new study of overweight and obese people finds making small changes like slightly reducing calories or taking 2,000 more steps a day may not help much over the long term.

Researchers in Canada found the small-change approach led to reduced weight for six months and a year, but by two years, it was no more effective at preventing weight gain than monitoring alone.

‘Baby-friendly’ hospitals

Mothers who deliver in hospitals designated as “baby-friendly” are more likely to breastfeed their newborns a month after birth.

The study in the journal “Pediatrics” found that not providing in-hospital formula was a key factor.

