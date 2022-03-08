Truckers again circle Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - For a third day, a convoy of trucks large and small rode the Beltway which loops around Washington D.C.

Although truckers drove around the capitol Tuesday, they didn’t enter Washington itself.

“Our intention is never to enter Washington proper, because of what happened in Ottawa,” said Doug Hasner, a trucker from Depauville who organized the north country convoy to Washington.

Truckers brought downtown Ottawa to a stand-still for days, in a protest over COVID 19 regulations and more generally, government overreach.

The truckers circling Washington share the same complaints - they want an end to any remaining COVID 19 mandates, and they believe the government isn’t listening to them.

Hasner said the trip has been successful so far: “Little wins here and there. There’s been a lot of attention brought to it. So that’s a win all by itself.”

And two leaders of the convoy - dubbed ‘The People’s Convoy’ - did get the attention of two U.S. Senators Tuesday, meeting with Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, and Ron Johnson, a Republican senator from Wisconsin.

Hasner said he is cheered by the response the truckers are getting.

“There’s a lot of people on the overpasses. We’re honking our horns a lot. It kind of gets you in the heart,” he told 7 News.

As for when he plans to return to the north country, Hasner said “When we’re done with this - and I have no idea how long that may take.”

