Vehicles line up as Watertown station offers gas discount

By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As gas prices around the north country soar to record highs, one Watertown service station has cars lining up around the block.

“This is the only place I get my gas, yeah, usually Tuesdays,” said Diane Dobbins.

The Valero gas station offers 5 cents off a gallon of gas every Tuesday. It’s not a new special for the Arsenal Street location, but one that people are now eager to take advantage of.

“I plan on being here every Tuesday to gas up. Last Tuesday, a week ago, it was $3.60. Today it’s $4.20. Sixty cents increase in seven days,” said Dave Timerman.

The station’s owner, Sunni Singh, says he enjoys doing events like these. It’s a chance to give back to the community in a time of need.

“I come here every week - at least four or five years now,” said Leo DeRosher.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan predicts that the high gas prices are likely to stick around for the foreseeable future, although he does believe that most Americans will not see prices top the $5 threshold.

