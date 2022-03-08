Watertown lawmakers address Sewall’s Island, downtown streetscape & park parking

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After some back and forth, the city of Watertown gives the green light to a company interested in developing Sewall’s Island and an old hydroelectric plant there.

The city council voted 4 to 1 in favor of two agreements with Convalt Energy Monday night.

The first agreement gives Convalt exclusive rights to study the defunct hydro plant on Sewall’s Island and the land next to it.

The deal lasts for two years and would automatically renew for another two years depending on the progress Convalt has made.

The second agreement concerns a different portion of Sewall’s Island.

Convalt is getting non-exclusive rights to study possible commercial, retail, or public uses for the land.

Most council members were pleased with the deals, however, council member Cliff Olney voted against the two resolutions.

“This, I think, addresses the council’s concern of limited time, this and the next resolution for them to do their due diligence and if they find that it’s in their favor they proceed, if not, then they won’t,” Mayor Jeff Smith said.

“I don’t understand how you need to get on the land to the extent other than doing some drilling and that in order to determine if this is something that you want to invest money into,” Olney said. “That’s just puzzled me since I have had this brought before the council.”

The second deal was amended, giving Convalt a chance to counter any offer from another company to develop that land.

It is also a two-year deal.

Golf club parking

A resolution was shot down that would have barred Watertown Golf Club employees, golfers, and visitors from parking anywhere other than the golf club’s property.

The resolution was requested by Cliff Olney. He and Lisa Ruggiero supported it.

It was voted down 3 to 2, with the council members against the resolution saying it would cause too much confusion about where parking was allowed.

This comes two weeks after the city said an area next the golf course, long used as a parking area, could no longer be used that way.

Downtown streetscape

The council readopted the city’s capital budget for 2020-21 through 2024-25 to more than double the budget of a downtown streetscape project.

The project is meant to enhance the area around Public Square.

The city says additional costs are covered by its available CHIPs funds and American Rescue Plan Act money.

