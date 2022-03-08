Watertown seeking lifeguards for this summer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There may be snow on the ground, but Watertown is already thinking about hiring lifeguards at city pools.

Watertown Parks & Recreation is looking for 30 to 40 new and experienced lifeguards for this summer.

Lifeguard certification and training are provided at no cost. Anyone over the age of 15 can apply.

“We’re going to have two pools open this summer, Thompson Park and Alteri, so we need lifeguards. If you come to work here for the summer and get your lifeguard certification, that may open a door if you do go to college or want to work elsewhere,” said Scott Weller, superintendent of Parks & Recreation.

Both the Thompson Park and Alteri pools are scheduled to open on May 28 for weekends only and full-time on June 28.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.