2 homes damaged in town of LeRay fire

Eight people were displaced Wednesday morning when their town of LeRay homes were heavily damaged by fire.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Eight people were displaced after their town of LeRay townhomes were heavily damaged by fire Wednesday morning.

Everyone got out of the homes at 25532 James Street safely. The building is in the Woodcliff Community.

A fire official says a maintenance man was soldering a water pipe in an upstairs bathroom, and the torch sparked insulation in the wall between the two homes.

Residents tell 7 News that a woman living in one of the homes went into labor Wednesday morning and a woman in the other one is due to give birth in about two weeks.

The Red Cross will assist the families. No injuries were reported.

Calcium and Fort Drum fire departments responded.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

