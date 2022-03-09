2 homes damaged in town of LeRay fire

LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Eight people were displaced after their town of LeRay townhomes were heavily damaged by fire Wednesday morning.

Everyone got out of the homes at 25532 James Street safely. The building is in the Woodcliff Community.

A fire official says a maintenance man was soldering a water pipe in an upstairs bathroom, and the torch sparked insulation in the wall between the two homes.

Residents tell 7 News that a woman living in one of the homes went into labor Wednesday morning and a woman in the other one is due to give birth in about two weeks.

The Red Cross will assist the families. No injuries were reported.

Calcium and Fort Drum fire departments responded.

