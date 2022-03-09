Academic All-Star: Jonah Dunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Jonah Dunn, a senior at General Brown Central School.
Jonah is first in his class and is involved in a number of activities, including National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions and Whiz Quiz.
He is also a volunteer with the Town of Watertown Ambulance Service.
Jonah plans to study nursing at Jefferson Community College.
Watch his interview above.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.