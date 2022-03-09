Academic All-Star: Jonah Dunn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Jonah Dunn, a senior at General Brown Central School.

Jonah is first in his class and is involved in a number of activities, including National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions and Whiz Quiz.

He is also a volunteer with the Town of Watertown Ambulance Service.

Jonah plans to study nursing at Jefferson Community College.

Watch his interview above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.