Besides gas, all things agriculture will also take a hit from war in Ukraine

We take a look at the impact of the war in Ukraine on agriculture.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We’ve seen the cost of gas go up due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine -- but that’s not the only problem. 7 News reporter Emily Griffin spoke with Jefferson County agriculture expert Jay Matteson about the war’s impact on agriculture.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “As far as specific products that have been impacted, that would be everything,” Jefferson County agricultural coordinator Jay Matteson said.

Something you may not know about Ukraine: it’s a leading agriculture producer in the world.

“They’re in the top 10 in production of wheat, grains, sunflower oil, dairy,” Matteson said.

With Russia’s attack impeding the ag giant, costs will go up and availability will go down. for both consumers and farmers.

“This time last year if you bought a rail car of a type of fertilizer, it would’ve cost you approximately $300 a ton,” Matteson said. “Today, it is costing you $1,100 a ton.

If a farmer doesn’t have enough fertilizer for their fields, yields will decrease, making for bad harvests this season and next.

“Probably much of this impact will actually start to be felt in 2023,” Matteson said.

Here in the United States we do have the ability to produce a lot of food for ourselves and other nations, something farmers will likely be called on to do.

“African countries, what are they going to do? They get, I think the figure is, around 40 percent of their wheat comes from Ukraine.”

The situation presents a double-edged sword. American farmers will be needed across the globe, but can they afford to produce enough goods?

“This war is not only about the land that Russia wants, this war is about food production,” Matteson said. “Ukraine is the breadbasket of Europe and it’s about agriculture.”

Matteson says one Jefferson County farmer he spoke with estimates his operational costs from last year to this year will go up by $1 million.

