Community comes together to help those affected by Ogdensburg apartment building fire

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Food and beverages are flowing in at Wadhams Hall. It’s all for Riverview Towers residents who had to evacuate their homes due to Tuesday’s fire in their building.

“My cousin Debbie Mashaw was on the 11th floor and she has to take the elevator up and down. But two firemen rescued her, and one of the firemen gave her his oxygen,” said Sue Worden, a lifelong resident of Ogdensburg.

She’s used to seeing her community come together. She and her church have been dropping off whatever they can.

Also helping is the Ogdensburg Free Academy kitchen crew.

“The staff this morning is starting to prepare lunch. We’re doing it for 31 residents. And today we’re giving them turkey subs, a bag of chips, apple slices, a drink, and strawberry cups,” said Brian Mitchell, OFA school lunch director.

It served breakfast lunch and dinner. But there are also other needs that the community has met.

The Salvation Army chapters in Ogdensburg and Massena came together and brought things like boots, coats, and even purses for the people here at Wadhams Hall.

Patty Murray is a major at the Salvation Army in Ogdensburg. She says she has spent time with some of the residents.

“We had some time to talk to them because, in the time that they were with us, they began realizing, it hit them kinda, what happened. And some of them needed to cry,” she said.

Those helping say it has been an emotional time for the fire victims, but many of those residents will tell you all of the help is appreciated.

“These people have been very grateful to everybody, and thank you very much,” said Eleanor Finley, a displaced resident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.