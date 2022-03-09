Advertisement

Community comes together to help those displaced by high-rise fire

OFA was one of the places people sought shelter after being displaced by the fire at Riverview...
OFA was one of the places people sought shelter after being displaced by the fire at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - With dozens out of their homes because of Tuesday’s high-rise fire in Ogdensburg, there’s a major effort underway to make sure they have shelter.

Matt Denner, St. Lawrence County director of emergency services, says more than 90 people were left in need of a new home after the Riverview Towers fire.

“Some of them were carried down on ladders from the firemen, some were on the platform from the firemen, some were assisted downstairs, outside,” he said. “So they’ve been through a lot tonight.”

About half of those residents ended up at Ogdensburg Free Academy.

It offered to house a triage for those in need. Inside, the school gym was set up with tables ready to assist the displaced residents.

“Because most people walk out of a house, run out of a house, in this case, a lot were carried out and went out windows,” the American Red Cross’ Lisa Smith said, “they’ve brought nothing with them. "

Smith says her team handed out comfort kits that include things like blankets and toothpaste. The team also provided medication to those who lost it in the fire.

Besides helping with hygiene and medical essentials, the Red Cross also offers services for misplaced identification.

“We make sure they have something on their feet,” Smith said, “sweats, clothes, whatever. Give them some financial money to do the things they need to do, to get on their feet on the quick turnaround.”

The Ogdensburg community stepped up to help. People were transported from OFA to Wadhams Hall, where there are 50 units available for a temporary stay. The Red Cross will manage the shelter.

Cheryl Douglass is executive director of the Housing Authority of Ogdensburg. She says she is grateful for the community’s quick response.

“We’re hoping that everybody can at least sleep comfortably tonight,” she said, “and we will be assessing the building in the morning.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile accident
Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash
Riverview Towers fire
As many as 8 people injured, one critically, in Ogdensburg high-rise fire
Fire broke out at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Ogdensburg high-rise
A man walked away with no injuries after his car rolled over in the town of Watertown Monday...
Man uninjured in rollover crash
Vehicles line up at Valero gas station
Vehicles line up as Watertown station offers gas discount

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather
WWNY Vehicles line up as Watertown station offers gas discount
WWNY Watertown seeking lifeguards for this summer
WWNY Could Watertown offer own internet system to city residents?