Community comes together to help those displaced by high-rise fire

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - With dozens out of their homes because of Tuesday’s high-rise fire in Ogdensburg, there’s a major effort underway to make sure they have shelter.

Matt Denner, St. Lawrence County director of emergency services, says more than 90 people were left in need of a new home after the Riverview Towers fire.

“Some of them were carried down on ladders from the firemen, some were on the platform from the firemen, some were assisted downstairs, outside,” he said. “So they’ve been through a lot tonight.”

About half of those residents ended up at Ogdensburg Free Academy.

It offered to house a triage for those in need. Inside, the school gym was set up with tables ready to assist the displaced residents.

“Because most people walk out of a house, run out of a house, in this case, a lot were carried out and went out windows,” the American Red Cross’ Lisa Smith said, “they’ve brought nothing with them. "

Smith says her team handed out comfort kits that include things like blankets and toothpaste. The team also provided medication to those who lost it in the fire.

Besides helping with hygiene and medical essentials, the Red Cross also offers services for misplaced identification.

“We make sure they have something on their feet,” Smith said, “sweats, clothes, whatever. Give them some financial money to do the things they need to do, to get on their feet on the quick turnaround.”

The Ogdensburg community stepped up to help. People were transported from OFA to Wadhams Hall, where there are 50 units available for a temporary stay. The Red Cross will manage the shelter.

Cheryl Douglass is executive director of the Housing Authority of Ogdensburg. She says she is grateful for the community’s quick response.

“We’re hoping that everybody can at least sleep comfortably tonight,” she said, “and we will be assessing the building in the morning.”

