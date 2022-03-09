Craving pro ball? Syracuse Mets’ season opens soon

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - If you are itching for a little professional baseball, there’s a place you can go close by, especially if you’re a Mets fan.

With the majors haggling over money, you will still have a chance to see professional baseball just down the road in Syracuse.

The Triple-A Mets open up their season the first part of April.

At a recent open house, the team released its promotional schedule. It has a little something to suit everyone’s taste.

Plenty of renovations have been done to the stadium, including the Syracuse Baseball Hall of Fame.

General manager Jason Smorol got his start in baseball as an intern for the Watertown Indians in the ‘90s. He gives his yearly invitation to the north country.

Syracuse Mets bring an enjoyable experience to watch high quality baseball.

