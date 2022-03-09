Advertisement

Craving pro ball? Syracuse Mets’ season opens soon

The Syracuse Mets' season opens early next month.
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - If you are itching for a little professional baseball, there’s a place you can go close by, especially if you’re a Mets fan.

With the majors haggling over money, you will still have a chance to see professional baseball just down the road in Syracuse.

The Triple-A Mets open up their season the first part of April.

At a recent open house, the team released its promotional schedule. It has a little something to suit everyone’s taste.

Plenty of renovations have been done to the stadium, including the Syracuse Baseball Hall of Fame.

General manager Jason Smorol got his start in baseball as an intern for the Watertown Indians in the ‘90s. He gives his yearly invitation to the north country.

Syracuse Mets bring an enjoyable experience to watch high quality baseball.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile accident
Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash
Riverview Towers fire
As many as 8 people injured, one critically, in Ogdensburg high-rise fire
Fire broke out at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Ogdensburg high-rise
A man walked away with no injuries after his car rolled over in the town of Watertown Monday...
Man uninjured in rollover crash
Vehicles line up at Valero gas station
Vehicles line up as Watertown station offers gas discount

Latest News

Massena faced Averill Park in a girls’ state Class A first-round matchup at SUNY Canton Tuesday...
Highlights & scores: girls’ state hoops action
Highlights & scores: girls' state hoops action
Syracuse Mets
The Heuvelton Lady Bulldogs are on an impressive run heading into state competition.
Lady Bulldogs ready for state tourney action