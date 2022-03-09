Advertisement

Displaced by Riverview Towers fire? Give the Housing Authority a call

Riverview Towers fire
Riverview Towers fire(Jim McCarthy)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - If you were displaced by Tuesday’s fire at Riverview Towers, the Ogdensburg Housing Authority wants to hear from you.

The authority is asking people to call them at 315-393-3710 to give them current contact information.

Dozens were displaced after fire broke out in one of the 100 apartments. Many went to stay with friends and relatives. Others found housing at Wadhams Hall.

Several people were injured, one seriously. That person was flown to a trauma center in Syracuse and was listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile accident
Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash
Riverview Towers fire
As many as 8 people injured, one critically, in Ogdensburg high-rise fire
Fire broke out at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Ogdensburg high-rise
A man walked away with no injuries after his car rolled over in the town of Watertown Monday...
Man uninjured in rollover crash
Vehicles line up at Valero gas station
Vehicles line up as Watertown station offers gas discount

Latest News

Indian River presents 'Footloose'
Indian River presents ‘Footloose’
With the majors haggling over money, you will still have a chance to see professional baseball...
Craving pro ball? Syracuse Mets’ season opens soon
Massena faced Averill Park in a girls’ state Class A first-round matchup at SUNY Canton Tuesday...
Highlights & scores: girls’ state hoops action
The war in Ukraine will affect more than gas prices. Pretty much everything associated with...
Besides gas, all things agriculture will also take a hit from war in Ukraine