Displaced by Riverview Towers fire? Give the Housing Authority a call

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - If you were displaced by Tuesday’s fire at Riverview Towers, the Ogdensburg Housing Authority wants to hear from you.

The authority is asking people to call them at 315-393-3710 to give them current contact information.

Dozens were displaced after fire broke out in one of the 100 apartments. Many went to stay with friends and relatives. Others found housing at Wadhams Hall.

Several people were injured, one seriously. That person was flown to a trauma center in Syracuse and was listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.