Evelyn Marie Planty, 94, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn Marie Planty, 94, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, in the comfort of her home, under the loving care of her family. Evelyn was born on December 20, 1927, at home in Parishville, daughter of the late Francis and Mamie (Trumble) Sabre. She graduated from Potsdam High School in 1946. She married Paul G. Planty, Sr on January 16, 1949 in Potsdam. He predeceased her on April 28, 1983. Evelyn worked at Racquette Valley Dairy in Potsdam for 16 years and then at Potsdam Agway for 22 years where she was a bookkeeper. She practiced her faith at the Christian Church of Hope in Parishville. She enjoyed dancing and participated in the Senior Citizen dances. She bowled at Market Lanes in Potsdam for many years. Her most important part of her life was her family, leaving them with many memories. She is survived by her son- Paul G. Planty, Jr. and his companion, Gloria Shea of Parishville, grandchildren, Karen and Greg Drobish and Sarah and Rob Andrus; great grandchildren, Cameron, Xander and Ruby, a sister, Edith Matthie of West Potsdam, many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Hillcrest Cemetery in Parishville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

