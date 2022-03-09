Advertisement

Exford trial moves into 3rd day

It’s the second day of testimony in Shawn Exford’s trial for murder and arson in Lewis County...
It’s the second day of testimony in Shawn Exford’s trial for murder and arson in Lewis County Court. Above is a photo from the first day of the trial, when jurors were selected.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the second day of testimony in Shawn Exford’s trial for murder and arson.

Most of Wednesday morning’s testimony in Lewis County Court came from state fire investigator Edward Stevens.

Prosecution showed dozens of photos from the fire scene. Edwards described the condition of the building, how and why a fire spreads, and what the fire damage indicates,

Photos of the victims’ bodies and how they were found were also presented to the jury.

Exford is accused of starting a fire that killed two women at an apartment building on South State Street in Lowville in November 2019.

The fire at 7525 South State Street killed 58-year-old Catherine Crego and 42-year-old Saratina Kilbourne. Brian Mushtare was injured escaping the blaze.

A grand jury handed up a 13-count indictment against Exford two years ago. The charges included two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and several counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was freed on bail last year.

