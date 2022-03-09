Advertisement

Fire chief shows 7 News Riverview Towers apartment where blaze started

Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where Tuesday's blaze broke out.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where Tuesday’s blaze broke out.

From floor to ceiling, wall to wall, it’s charred.

The fire started in the 6th-floor apartment just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. No cause has been released.

The person who lived there was airlifted to a Syracuse trauma center and is in critical condition, according to officials.

Eight people were transported to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, but officials say many more may have gone to the Ogdensburg hospital on their own for treatment.

Some 75 people had to be evacuated from the high-rise. Firefighters on ladder trucks had to pull some residents through apartment windows to rescue them from the smoke and fire.

Riverview Towers, a property operated by the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, was home to 104 residents, according to OHA Executive Director Cheryl Douglass. She said 85 of the 100 units in the building were occupied.

Everyone who lived in the high-rise, including some residents who weren’t inside their apartments when the fire started, has been accounted for.

Many of the tenants who lost their homes went to stay with friends and relatives. Others found housing at Wadhams Hall.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile accident
Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash
Riverview Towers fire
As many as 8 people injured, one critically, in Ogdensburg high-rise fire
Fire broke out at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Ogdensburg high-rise
Vehicles line up at Valero gas station
Vehicles line up as Watertown station offers gas discount
A man walked away with no injuries after his car rolled over in the town of Watertown Monday...
Man uninjured in rollover crash

Latest News

Firefighters at the scene of the Riverview Towers blaze
Ogdensburg’s fire staffing plan put to test during high-rise blaze
Military Matters: fitness challenge and military friendly school
Firefighters on ladder trucks had to pull some residents through apartment windows to rescue...
How you can help displaced Riverview Towers residents
Clifford Mayette
Ogdensburg man arraigned on counts of rape, sex assault against a child