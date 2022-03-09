Fire chief shows 7 News Riverview Towers apartment where blaze started

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where Tuesday’s blaze broke out.

From floor to ceiling, wall to wall, it’s charred.

The fire started in the 6th-floor apartment just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. No cause has been released.

The person who lived there was airlifted to a Syracuse trauma center and is in critical condition, according to officials.

Eight people were transported to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, but officials say many more may have gone to the Ogdensburg hospital on their own for treatment.

Some 75 people had to be evacuated from the high-rise. Firefighters on ladder trucks had to pull some residents through apartment windows to rescue them from the smoke and fire.

Riverview Towers, a property operated by the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, was home to 104 residents, according to OHA Executive Director Cheryl Douglass. She said 85 of the 100 units in the building were occupied.

Everyone who lived in the high-rise, including some residents who weren’t inside their apartments when the fire started, has been accounted for.

Many of the tenants who lost their homes went to stay with friends and relatives. Others found housing at Wadhams Hall.

