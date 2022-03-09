Highlights & scores: girls’ state hoops action

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Massena took on Averill Park in a girls’ state Class A first-round matchup at SUNY Canton Tuesday night.

- On the fast break, the Warriors’ Bailey Lange connects for 2 points on the fast break.

- Michelina Lombardi converts. Averill Park is up 6-0.

- Massena gets on the board when Joey Abrantes strikes for 3 of her team-best 9 points.

- McKenna Cameron hits the free throw. It’s 8-4 Warriors.

- Chase Gladding curls to the lane and floats a 2-pointer.

- But Taylor Holohan ground Massena down with a constant inside roll off the away screen, racking up 20 points.

- And Amelia Wood held the hot hand from outside with 17 points.

Averill Park went on to beat Massena 66-27 to advance to the state Class A quarterfinals.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ state basketball

Averill Park 66, Massena 27

Schalmont 67, Gouverneur 43

Boys’ state basketball

Ichabod Crane 71, Canton 58

Men’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 13, SUNY Oswego 0

Women’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 18, SUNY Oswego 7

College softball

Alfred 8, SUNY Potsdam 2

Johnson & Wales 14, SUNY Potsdam 3

