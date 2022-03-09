Advertisement

Highlights & scores: girls’ state hoops action

Massena faced Averill Park in a girls’ state Class A first-round matchup Tuesday night.
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Massena took on Averill Park in a girls’ state Class A first-round matchup at SUNY Canton Tuesday night.

- On the fast break, the Warriors’ Bailey Lange connects for 2 points on the fast break.

- Michelina Lombardi converts. Averill Park is up 6-0.

- Massena gets on the board when Joey Abrantes strikes for 3 of her team-best 9 points.

- McKenna Cameron hits the free throw. It’s 8-4 Warriors.

- Chase Gladding curls to the lane and floats a 2-pointer.

- But Taylor Holohan ground Massena down with a constant inside roll off the away screen, racking up 20 points.

- And Amelia Wood held the hot hand from outside with 17 points.

Averill Park went on to beat Massena 66-27 to advance to the state Class A quarterfinals.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ state basketball

Averill Park 66, Massena 27

Schalmont 67, Gouverneur 43

Boys’ state basketball

Ichabod Crane 71, Canton 58

Men’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 13, SUNY Oswego 0

Women’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 18, SUNY Oswego 7

College softball

Alfred 8, SUNY Potsdam 2

Johnson & Wales 14, SUNY Potsdam 3

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile accident
Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash
Riverview Towers fire
As many as 8 people injured, one critically, in Ogdensburg high-rise fire
Fire broke out at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Ogdensburg high-rise
A man walked away with no injuries after his car rolled over in the town of Watertown Monday...
Man uninjured in rollover crash
Vehicles line up at Valero gas station
Vehicles line up as Watertown station offers gas discount

Latest News

With the majors haggling over money, you will still have a chance to see professional baseball...
Craving pro ball? Syracuse Mets’ season opens soon
Highlights & scores: girls' state hoops action
Syracuse Mets
The Heuvelton Lady Bulldogs are on an impressive run heading into state competition.
Lady Bulldogs ready for state tourney action