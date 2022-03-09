Highlights & scores: girls’ state hoops action
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Massena took on Averill Park in a girls’ state Class A first-round matchup at SUNY Canton Tuesday night.
- On the fast break, the Warriors’ Bailey Lange connects for 2 points on the fast break.
- Michelina Lombardi converts. Averill Park is up 6-0.
- Massena gets on the board when Joey Abrantes strikes for 3 of her team-best 9 points.
- McKenna Cameron hits the free throw. It’s 8-4 Warriors.
- Chase Gladding curls to the lane and floats a 2-pointer.
- But Taylor Holohan ground Massena down with a constant inside roll off the away screen, racking up 20 points.
- And Amelia Wood held the hot hand from outside with 17 points.
Averill Park went on to beat Massena 66-27 to advance to the state Class A quarterfinals.
Tuesday’s local scores
Girls’ state basketball
Averill Park 66, Massena 27
Schalmont 67, Gouverneur 43
Boys’ state basketball
Ichabod Crane 71, Canton 58
Men’s college lacrosse
Clarkson 13, SUNY Oswego 0
Women’s college lacrosse
St. Lawrence 18, SUNY Oswego 7
College softball
Alfred 8, SUNY Potsdam 2
Johnson & Wales 14, SUNY Potsdam 3
