How you can help displaced Riverview Towers residents
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’d like to help the people who lost their homes in Tuesday’s fire at Riverview Towers, St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging has a list of things you can give.
Officials are asking for:
- healthy and diabetic snacks
- water and drinks
- toiletries
- clothing like socks and underwear, tops and bottoms, sweatsuits and hoodies
- towels
- laundry soap
- pet food
Donations can be dropped off at Wadhams Hall just outside the city of Ogdensburg on State Route 37.
If you have questions, call 315-229-3611 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
