How you can help displaced Riverview Towers residents

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’d like to help the people who lost their homes in Tuesday’s fire at Riverview Towers, St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging has a list of things you can give.

Officials are asking for:

healthy and diabetic snacks

water and drinks

toiletries

clothing like socks and underwear, tops and bottoms, sweatsuits and hoodies

towels

laundry soap

pet food

Donations can be dropped off at Wadhams Hall just outside the city of Ogdensburg on State Route 37.

If you have questions, call 315-229-3611 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.