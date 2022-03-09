Advertisement

How you can help displaced Riverview Towers residents

Firefighters on ladder trucks had to pull some residents through apartment windows to rescue...
Firefighters on ladder trucks had to pull some residents through apartment windows to rescue them from the smoke and fire.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’d like to help the people who lost their homes in Tuesday’s fire at Riverview Towers, St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging has a list of things you can give.

Officials are asking for:

  • healthy and diabetic snacks
  • water and drinks
  • toiletries
  • clothing like socks and underwear, tops and bottoms, sweatsuits and hoodies
  • towels
  • laundry soap
  • pet food

Donations can be dropped off at Wadhams Hall just outside the city of Ogdensburg on State Route 37.

If you have questions, call 315-229-3611 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

