Indian River presents ‘Footloose’

It's time to cut loose at Indian River High School.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to cut loose at Indian River High School.

Katie Hallett and Harley Neaves are performing in “Footloose: The Musical” this weekend.

They talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above.

Evening performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12. There’s a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is a suggested donation of $5.

You can reserve tickets by calling 315-642-5127.

