Joan M. Groebler, 86, of Brasher Falls

Joan M. Groebler, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. Groebler, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born on May 7th, 1935, to the late Glen and Ruth (Perry) Marsaw. She graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School. Upon graduation Joan went to work in Malone, NY in private care. She later worked at Alcoa in the mailroom, Feed and Coal as a secretary, Town of Potsdam as a clerk, and retired after 20 years in the guidance office of St. Lawrence Central School.In 1954 Joan met and married the love of her life, Frederick M. Groebler, who predeceased her in 2000.

Joan was a woman of faith, and an active member of Victory Baptist Church, she taught Sunday School into her 70′s and hosted a Ladies Bible Study in her home for many years. She was very close with her church family. She was a camp counselor for Camp Mandeville for several years, and saw her children and grandchildren attend.

Joan enjoyed reading, knitting, and especially projects around home. Joan loved to travel and took a few special trips including one to England, Scotland, and Wales. (A gift from her children.) She traveled all throughout Israel with her daughter as well as Mexico. Family always came first, and that included her children’s friends, nieces, and nephews, along with their children. If Mom saw a need in a child, she would take care of it, including taking them in and raising them for a season to help out.

Joan is survived by her beloved children; Candace A. Groebler of Brasher Falls, Becky Groebler-Tyman of California, Dawn and (James)VanPatten of Walworth, NY, Tammy and (Michael) Murray of Raymondville, NY, Frederick Groebler of Brasher Falls, NY, Albert Groebler of Norfolk, NY, and Heather and (Anthony) Ramsdell of Winthrop, NY. Also surviving Joan are two sisters: Judith Lannis and Jane Landers, along with many nieces and nephews. In laws Eugene and (Audrey) Groebler, Janet Loonan, Arlene Hovland, and Nancy and (James) Wert.

Joan leaves behind a legacy of grandchildren; Rickey Ashley, Brent Ashley, Luke Tyman, Kaylie Briner, Brandon Murray, Miranda Groebler, Troy and (Erin) Groebler, Akaycia Colbert, Brittany and (Ryan) Brink, Rahel Groebler and (Josh) Robert, Gabrielle and (Levi)White, Makiah and (Mitchel) Barber, Danaye Ramsdell, and Annica Ramsdell. Along with her precious great- grandchildren; Jakob, Jaelyn, Juliana, Ellia, Toren, Anthea, Delaney, Gemma, Carson, Rowan, Liam, Adelie, Everest, Louella and River.

The family would especially like to thank Maplewood for their excellent care of Mom in her final days.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Services will be held Friday March 18th, from 5-7 PM. A Celebration of Life will take place at Victory Baptist Church, Winthrop, NY. Saturday, March 19th, at 11 AM. Joan will be laid to rest at Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Cemetery, with date to be announced.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Joan’s memory to Camp Mandeville, 165 Sheldon Rd., Winthrop, NY 13697 or http://Mandaville.org/donate. Alzheimer’s Association, 1003 New Loudon Road, Suite 201, Cohoes, NY 12047.

Memories and condolences for the family can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.