Margaret A. “Meg” Rhone, 59, formerly of Carthage

Margaret A. “Meg” Rhone, 59, formerly of 18 Norris Ave died peacefully on Wednesday, March 8, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret A. “Meg” Rhone, 59, formerly of 18 Norris Ave died peacefully on Wednesday, March 8, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.

She was born in Fairfield, California on February 27, 1963, to the late Grace McCardle, after her birth mother passed away, she was adopted at the age of three by Tye & Emily (Herms) Taylor.

She was primarily a homemaker.

She married Timothy M. Rhone in 1984. Mr. Rhone died on December 10, 2021.

Margaret is survived by several children; Heather (Raymond) Homan, Carthage; Holly Rhone, Carthage; Hilary Rhone, Carthage; Lindsey (Jose) Ferrer, Carthage; and Thomas Rhone, Carthage. She is also survived by many siblings, William McCardle, Orville, Ca; Lani Smith, Vacaville, Ca; and Heidi Christenson, Bend, Oregon; and Ted Smith of Chico, Ca.

She loved everyone and cherished spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren, Abby, Matthew, Olivia, Leah, Bradley, Lincoln, Joey, Amy, and Charlotte.

Margaret is predeceased by one grandson, Robbie, and two siblings, Mark Taylor, and Cathy Flores.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

There will be no public calling hours or service. The family will have a celebration of life later in the spring, the family also requests that people please kindly leave a condolence online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.