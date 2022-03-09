Mild temps with snow & rain later

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow and rain that will hit New York’s Southern Tier this morning will be in the north country later today.

Until then, we’ll just have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a very small chance of mixed precipitation during the day. Highs will be around 40.

Snow starts up Friday night and continues into Saturday. Snow could accumulate as it continues throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 30s.

There’s a chance of leftover snow on Sunday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

It will be in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday.

