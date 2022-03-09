Military Matters: fitness challenge and military friendly school

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - In Military Matters news, the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, or BOSS, program will have a functional fitness challenge open to all soldiers, family members, and Department of Defense ID cardholders ages 18 and up.

There will be competitions for men and women going through the course with the fastest time.

It starts Friday at 7:30 a.m.

In other news, Jefferson Community College announced that it has earned the 2022-2023 Military Friendly® School designation by the publisher of G.I. Jobs, which is a magazine that serves as a resource for the 250,000 people leaving the military each year.

JCC was first designated a Military Friendly School in 2012.

