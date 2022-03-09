Advertisement

Morning Checkup: One Night, One Diamond

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the 20th year for Samaritan’s “One Night, One Diamond” fundraiser.

Samartian Auxiliary board president Shawna Cutuli said the event will be virtual again this year.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The event is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. It takes a donation to watch. Donations have to be made by Wednesday, March 23. Those who donate will be sent a link for the virtual event.

Over the years, “One Night, One Diamond” has raised more than $800,000 for Samaritan.

Where does the diamond come in? All Samaritan employees will be eligible to win a one-carat diamond donated by Cook’s Jewelers.

Details are at samaritanhealth.com/onod.

