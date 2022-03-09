Ogdensburg man arraigned on counts of rape, sex assault against a child
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 53-year-old Ogdensburg man has been arraigned on multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against a child.
Clifford Mayette was ordered held in the St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail or $300,000 bond.
Last month, a grand jury has indicted Mayette on multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against a child over a period spanning 9 years.
Clifford Mayette faces:
- 2 counts of sexual abuse
- 6 counts of predatory sexual assault against a child
- 5 counts of rape
- 1 count of criminal sexual act
- 1 count of course of sexual conduct against a child
Mayette, of Mansion Avenue, was arrested by Ogdensburg police after an investigation in October 2021.
At that time, he was accused of raping a child under the age of 11.
