Ogdensburg man arraigned on counts of rape, sex assault against a child

Clifford Mayette
Clifford Mayette(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 53-year-old Ogdensburg man has been arraigned on multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against a child.

Clifford Mayette was ordered held in the St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail or $300,000 bond.

Last month, a grand jury has indicted Mayette on multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against a child over a period spanning 9 years.

Clifford Mayette faces:

  • 2 counts of sexual abuse
  • 6 counts of predatory sexual assault against a child
  • 5 counts of rape
  • 1 count of criminal sexual act
  • 1 count of course of sexual conduct against a child

Mayette, of Mansion Avenue, was arrested by Ogdensburg police after an investigation in October 2021.

At that time, he was accused of raping a child under the age of 11.

