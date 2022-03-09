Advertisement

Ogdensburg’s fire staffing plan put to test during high-rise blaze

Firefighters at the scene of the Riverview Towers blaze
Firefighters at the scene of the Riverview Towers blaze(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s new fire response plan, which has 4 firefighters on duty instead of 5, was put to the test Tuesday.

With flames coming from windows at Riverview Towers, the 4 on-duty firefighters were on the scene within 2 minutes.

A couple of other off-duty Ogdensburg firefighters happened to be nearby when the call came in and responded.

Mutual aid soon followed from Heuvelton, Lisbon, Morristown, and Canton fire departments.

Everyone agrees the situation could have been much worse.

However, the head of the firefighters union describes the response as “lucky.” The fire chief says the city’s plan worked well.

“We’re happy on our end that Lady Luck was on our side and what we’ve said from the get-go is that Lady Luck isn’t always going to be on our side. The number 5 was always a safety measure because we realize in situations like this that necessitate that 5th person at least to make sure we get these buildings full of water and get these residents saved quickly to be able to start evacuating them,” said firefighter union president Jason Bouchard.

“Everything worked according to plan. There were actually 5 people on duty yesterday - 4 people at the fire station and myself as the fire chief at city hall and I immediately responded. So there were initially 5 and there were 2 members who were at a meeting at city hall who were available so we had 7 or 8 personnel that were on the initial response. Our mutual aid partners responded immediately and we 25 to 30 people assembled here in 20 minutes were able to execute operations,” said City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen Jellie.

