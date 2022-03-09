Advertisement

Pandemic expansion of free school lunches could be ending

Students eat lunch at a Mississippi-area school. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports...
Students eat lunch at a Mississippi-area school. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports about 30 million students currently receive free school meals -- about 10 million more than before the pandemic.(WKYT)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Free lunches for students could be coming to an end as a new congressional spending bill does not include an extension of school lunch waivers.

The waivers, authorized at the beginning of the pandemic, let schools distribute free meals to all students without verifying their families’ income.

The waivers also give districts the flexibility to offer grab-and-go meals for kids who are quarantining or studying remotely.

Lawmakers are pushing to extend the waivers for another year to give schools and students more time to transition back to pre-pandemic requirements.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports about 30 million students currently receive free school meals -- about 10 million more than before the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile accident
Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash
Riverview Towers fire
As many as 8 people injured, one critically, in Ogdensburg high-rise fire
Fire broke out at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Ogdensburg high-rise
Vehicles line up at Valero gas station
Vehicles line up as Watertown station offers gas discount
A man walked away with no injuries after his car rolled over in the town of Watertown Monday...
Man uninjured in rollover crash

Latest News

Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Female Navy pilots take to skies in Virginia Beach
Firefighters at the scene of the Riverview Towers blaze
Ogdensburg’s fire staffing plan put to test during high-rise blaze
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
American freed from Venezuela says his ‘nightmare’ has ended
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt