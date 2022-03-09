Photo evidence dominates day 3 of Exford murder-arson trial

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday marked day three of the Shawn Exford trial. Exford is accused of setting a Lowville apartment on fire, killing two women inside.

On Wednesday, the jury heard more testimony and saw a lot of photo evidence.

In the longest witness testimony since the trial began, fire investigator Edward Stevens essentially gave the jury a class on how and why fire spreads.

Over six hours, the jury saw hundreds of photos from the scene. Stevens dissected the damage from every inch of both the inside and outside of the apartment building.

He testified apartment two sustained the most damage from the fire. That’s the same apartment where the two victims, Catherine Crego and Saratina Kilbourne, were found.

Photos of their bodies were also presented to the jury.

Stevens also testified that an ignitable residue was discovered at the residence. It was floor stripper. Stevens believes, based on testimony from those who lived in the building, that the floor stripper was used for renovations done before the fire.

Jurors also heard from Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin, who said the flames were so intense, they had to fight the blaze from the outside of the apartment.

Testimony will continue Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.