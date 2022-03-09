Resident describes rescue from burning Ogdensburg high-rise

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - As smoke filled Riverview Towers Tuesday morning, some residents of the Ogdensburg high-rise sat fearful in their apartments, waiting for help. For many, that help came knocking on the window.

Devastation in apartment 603. Water and smoke damage throughout Riverview Towers.

Fifth-floor resident Sandy Sanders tells what it was like Tuesday making her way through a hallway.

“It was so dark, so dark and smoky. And water, there was so much water,” she said.

She was guided by the reassuring hand of a firefighter. Meanwhile, others were rescued by ladder 70-feet up.

That first step - more than a foot-and-a-half gap from the window sill to the rung – is the hardest.

“I just kept telling them they were going to be okay. You’re going to be okay. Trust me. And listen to me. Don’t look down. Look me in the eye. A couple told me they were afraid of heights. So I jokingly said I was too,” said Kenneth Stull, Ogdensburg Fire Department assistant chief.

Residents stayed in their rooms until firefighters knocked or arrived at the window.

Smoke started to come into Sander’s apartment. Then she got a call from her son, a firefighter in Binghamton. He told her to soak a towel and stuff it under the door.

“He said, ‘Get a wet washcloth, Mom, and keep putting it on your face, keep putting it on your nose and face,’” she said.

Some residents had to be carried down hallways and stairways.

Once out, a friend took Sanders to the emergency room.

Officials clarified Wednesday only those taken in ambulances were listed as injured. Also, 7 News has learned of at least one person suffered a heart attack after evacuation.

The man living in apartment 603 where the fire started was the most seriously injured.

“As the firefighters were stretching a line down the hallway to attack the fire, they came across a victim right in the hallway. So, at that point the officer decided to drop the hose line and immediately extricate the victim to the outside to begin lifesaving measures,” said Stephen Jellie, Ogdensburg fire chief.

Jellie said the officer made the “exact right” decision. The victim was airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition.

