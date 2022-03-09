Restaurants, bars like ‘drinks-to-go’ made permanent

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For all the things to hate about the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing people liked was the ability to go into their local restaurant or bar and buy a drink to go.

The original drinks-to-go program was created by former Governor Cuomo, as a way to keep bars and restaurants open. But it expired last summer.

Now, Governor Kathy Hochul wants to make it permanent. Hochul has included carry-out drinks in her budget proposal. It will be up to the state legislature to decide whether drinks-to-go is made permanent.

At ‘Spokes’ restaurant on Watertown’s Public Square, co-owner Jamie Danielson said she strongly supports carry out drinks.

“I think a carry out option would impact our business very positively. We have a lot of data which shows us through COVID that the ability to do that really got us through those hard times,” Danielson said.

While she doesn’t se any issue with making drinks-to -go permanent, she and co-owner Rob Paskill want to know more details.

“I guess how it would be implemented would be really important, and the liability of the business would also be very important for us to understand,” she said.

While bars and restaurants across the state are reported strongly in favor of the measure, the state’s liquor stores - fearing it will hurt business - are opposed.

