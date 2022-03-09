Advertisement

Rosina Van Zelf, 75, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Rosina Van Zelf will be 2:00 pm Saturday, March 12th, at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Spring burial will be held in North Watertown Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 12:00 pm.

Rosina passed away peacefully at her home Monday, March 7th. She was 75 years old.

Born in Steyr, Austria April 28, 1946, Rosina was a daughter to Michael and Maria Gondosch. Following her education Rosina came to the United States in December of 1963, later becoming a US citizen.

Rosina worked at Pine Cleaners for several years while, at the same time, being a caregiver to her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She married Christian Van Zelf March 2nd, 1968 in Watertown. Mr. Van Zelf passed away April 9th, 2002.

Rosina is survived by her children, Christina M. (Kenneth) Roof, Catherine (Jeremy) Chipp, Crystal Scott, all of Watertown; her grandchildren, Joshua Elzinga, Stephanie Elzinga, Jeremy Chipp, Matthew Roof, Nathan Roof, Odessa Van Zelf, Christianana Van Zelf; and her great-grandchildren, Alana, Owen, Daymian, Jeremy III, Emilee, Maylee, Nichalas, Remy, Genevieve, and Winston (who’s expected this June). She is also survived by several nieces to include Maria Gondosch, nephews, and one of her many caregivers, Lindsay Robbins.

Rosina is predeceased by her husband, Christian Van Zelf, her grandson, Nichalas Van Zelf in 2015, and her siblings Johann, Wilhelmina and Katherine.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com

