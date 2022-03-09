Shirley Ann Peck, 73, of Massena

Shirley Ann Peck, age 73, passed away at her home under the loving care of her husband and sister in-law Merrilee along with Hospice and surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Ann Peck, age 73, passed away at her home under the loving care of her husband and sister in-law Merrilee along with Hospice and surrounded by her loving family. Per Shirley’s request there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street, Massena, NY.

Born on February 25, 1949 in Gloversville, NY to James R. and Annie Lucille (Watkins) Bellinger. She graduated from Norwood-Norfolk, and BOCES as an LPN. She was employed at United Helpers in Canton. Shirley was also one of the founding members of the Farmers market in Massena with its location beginning outside the Massena Town Hall. Later it moved outside the Triple “A” Building on Route 37 and now in its new location outside Tractor Supply near the Harte Haven Shopping Center.

Shirley married Thomas E. Peck on September 8, 2001 in Massena. She is survived by her loving husband Thomas, her children: Douglas Bellinger of Canton, Hope and Gerald Stiles and Chuck and Sherill Manning and, Lucille Manning all of Massena.

Her grandchildren; Brian, Cassie, Samantha, Brooke, Sacoiya, Sierra, Shanika, Daina, Michael, and several great-grandchild. Half-brother’s; James Bellinger and Wayne Goldie along with her two sisters, Mona Charleston and Edward Sr. of Winthrop, NY; Rose Bagnecto of Winthrop, a sister in-law Merrilee Bushey and many nieces and nephews, and her two dogs, “Destiny” and “Charity.” She was predeceased by her parents, and by her sisters; Louise Wright and Judith Gushlaw

She loved to knit and create crafts that she would share with the community, friends and family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676, Massena Meals on Wheels; 70 E Hatfield St, Massena, NY 13662, St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry; 128 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662; The Salvation Army of Massena; 20 Russell Road, Massena, NY 13662 and Massena Neighborhood Center; 61 Beach St #103, Massena, NY 13662

