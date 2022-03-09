Shooting investigated in town of Rossie, person in custody

TOWN OF ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the town of Rossie.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua told 7 News the shooting happened in a home early Wednesday morning but declined to release further details.

The sheriff’s office said it has a person in custody for first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

