Shooting investigated in town of Rossie, person in custody
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWN OF ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the town of Rossie.
District Attorney Gary Pasqua told 7 News the shooting happened in a home early Wednesday morning but declined to release further details.
The sheriff’s office said it has a person in custody for first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
We’ll update this story when we get more information.
