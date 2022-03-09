Solidarity rally, march planned in Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A solidarity rally and march for Ukraine will be held Saturday.

It will start at the Canton village park at noon.

Ola Aldous is one of the organizers. She came to the U.S. at age 11 but still has family in one of its major cities now under assault.

She gets daily updates from them and pictures of the destruction. She sees the streams of refugees on the news. Saturday’s event will highlight the bravery of the Ukrainian people and promote a greater understanding of what they are suffering.

“I want everybody to know that the people there are just like them,” said Aldous. “We are all the same. So the families that are scared and are hiding, it’s just like families here, who love each other and don’t want anything bad to happen to one another.”

She is organizing the rally with another native-Ukrainian, Marina Smith. The march will start at the village park and go to Romoda Drive near the St. Lawrence University entrance.

