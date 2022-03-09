Todd A. LaGrow, 55, of Black River

Todd A. LaGrow, 55, of State Route 3, Black River, was stricken suddenly and died at his home on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Todd A. LaGrow, 55, of State Route 3, Black River, was stricken suddenly and died at his home on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Todd was born on December 14,1966 in Carthage, the son of the late Gary and Beverly (Rogers) LaGrow. He attended BOCES in Watertown and graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1985. He married the former Amy J. McDermid on September 24,1988 at the Woolworth Memorial Church in Great Bend. For many years he was an auto body technician before joining Current Applications in Watertown where he worked until becoming ill.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family, hunting, watching NASCAR, football, and motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife: Amy J. LaGrow of Black River, two sons: Tyler (Alexa) LaGrow of Plessis and Justin (Terri Youngs) LaGrow of Black River, two granddaughters, Gracelynn and Mallory LaGrow, two grandpups, Molly and Gordo, a sister: Sandy (Scott) Cannan of Natural Bridge, a brother: David (Susan) LaGrow of NewJersey and his nieces and nephews, Ginger and Jennifer Cannan and Joseph and Jamie LaGrow.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 11 from 4-6pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, 518 State Street, Carthage.

