14 were injured in Riverview Towers fire

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - We’ve learned some new information about Tuesday’s fire at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg.

The number of injured in the blaze is now put at 14.

Three of those are in hospitals in Syracuse, including the resident of the unit where the fire broke out.

As for the cause of the blaze, Ogdensburg City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen Jellie says investigators want to talk to that resident before making a determination.

However, the person who lived in the unit, 55-year-old Jay Meashaw, is in critical condition.

Two of the other residents who were sent to Syracuse hospitals suffered cardiac-related issues due to the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.