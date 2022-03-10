Advertisement

Arline N. Solat, 91, of Cape Vincent

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Arline N. Solat, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home
Arline N. Solat, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home(Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Arline N. Solat, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.

Arline was born on October 10, 1930 in Buffalo, NY, a daughter of the late Albert and Viola Baginska Benz. A talented artist, she graduated from SUNY Buffalo and became an elementary art teacher. In joining her husband along with their best friends, the Freitags, she moved to Long Island where she spent her career teaching at North Babylon School District.

She married Richard Solat on August 21, 1954 in Buffalo, NY. She enjoyed summering in the Thousand Islands at her cottage in Cape Vincent since the 1960′s. Eventually Arline moved in with her daughter, who decided to make her own home in Cape Vincent. Unfortunately, in her final years she needed to move in to the Sam Keep Home to receive the extra care they provided.

Arline is survived by her daughter, Sally (Marc) Switzer of Cape Vincent and grandson Alex Lemble of Melville. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Solat and daughter Nancy Lemble, as well as parents, Albert and Viola Benz and sisters, Marion Schwertz and Eleanor Collins.

Prior to moving to Cape Vincent, Arline was a long time member of the St. Josephs Catholic Church in Babylon. Online condolences may be shared at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com. If one wishes to do so, donations in her name can be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad.

There will be no calling hours, but a graveside service will be held at the Long Island National Cemetery, at a later date, where she will be joining her husband, Richard, in eternal rest.

So long “Arlinie”, Mommy, Grandma!

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

High school musicals are back and 7 News can help you get the word out about them.
High school musical? Send It To 7
WWNY Restaurants, bars like ‘drinks-to-go’ made permanent
WWNY Solidarity rally, march planned in Canton
WWNY Photo evidence dominates day 3 of Exford murder-arson trial

Obituaries

Food and beverages are flowing in at Wadhams Hall. It's all for Riverview Towers residents.
Community comes together to help those affected by Ogdensburg apartment building fire
Photo evidence from Shawn Exford trial
Photo evidence dominates day 3 of Exford murder-arson trial
Fire damage at Riverview Towers
Resident describes rescue from burning Ogdensburg high-rise
WWNY Ogdensburg’s fire staffing plan put to test during high-rise blaze
WWNY Resident describes rescue from burning Ogdensburg high-rise
Shirley Ann Peck, age 73, passed away at her home under the loving care of her husband and...
Shirley Ann Peck, 73, of Massena