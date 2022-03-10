Arline N. Solat, 91, of Cape Vincent

Arline N. Solat, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home (Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Arline N. Solat, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.

Arline was born on October 10, 1930 in Buffalo, NY, a daughter of the late Albert and Viola Baginska Benz. A talented artist, she graduated from SUNY Buffalo and became an elementary art teacher. In joining her husband along with their best friends, the Freitags, she moved to Long Island where she spent her career teaching at North Babylon School District.

She married Richard Solat on August 21, 1954 in Buffalo, NY. She enjoyed summering in the Thousand Islands at her cottage in Cape Vincent since the 1960′s. Eventually Arline moved in with her daughter, who decided to make her own home in Cape Vincent. Unfortunately, in her final years she needed to move in to the Sam Keep Home to receive the extra care they provided.

Arline is survived by her daughter, Sally (Marc) Switzer of Cape Vincent and grandson Alex Lemble of Melville. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Solat and daughter Nancy Lemble, as well as parents, Albert and Viola Benz and sisters, Marion Schwertz and Eleanor Collins.

Prior to moving to Cape Vincent, Arline was a long time member of the St. Josephs Catholic Church in Babylon. Online condolences may be shared at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com. If one wishes to do so, donations in her name can be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad.

There will be no calling hours, but a graveside service will be held at the Long Island National Cemetery, at a later date, where she will be joining her husband, Richard, in eternal rest.

So long “Arlinie”, Mommy, Grandma!

