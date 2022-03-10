Belleville Henderson students present “Honk!”

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s a retelling of the old fairy tale of “The Ugly Duckling.”

Belleville Henderson students Lauren Anderson and Kenny Zehr talked about the musical comedy, called “Honk!” on 7 News This Morning.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 in the school’s auditorium.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

