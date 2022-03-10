The challenge of getting prescriptions filled for Riverview Towers evacuees

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - When residents were evacuated from the burning Riverview Towers, they left behind their belongings, including their prescription drugs.

“They don’t have phones. They don’t have their wallets. They don’t have anything with them,” said Natalie Jackson, Kimro’s Medicine Place supervising pharmacist.

That panicked residents needing blood pressure and other medications. But most insurance companies were good about letting pharmacists do emergency refills based on the pharmacist’s word. Except one, according to Kimro’s Medicine Place.

“It’s still very infuriating that we have to go through these lengthy phone calls to get told no, that they’re unable to help us,” said Jackson.

The problem insurer was one of the state’s main Medicaid/Medicare health insurers: Wellcare by Fidelis Care. It wanted patients to call, or to call their doctor and have them call. And even if they found a phone to make those calls, it could take up to three days for approval.

“We are trying to advocate for our patients. And to tell us our word is not good enough in these emergency situations is really disgraceful,” said Jackson.

So for the past two days, Kimro’s provided the prescription meds to Riverview patients not knowing if they’d ever be reimbursed – they required no co-pay, no cash up front.

But by late afternoon Thursday, Kimro’s said Fidelis Care was getting with the program; it will now allow pharmacists to do emergency refills and get reimbursed for them.

Kimro’s thinks a call to state Senator Patty Ritchie’s office and an inquiry from 7 News to Fidelis Care’s parent company did the trick.

