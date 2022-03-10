Congress approves $27M for Fort Drum Water & $3M for Ogdensburg bridge

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Millions of dollars are coming to the north country as part of a spending package passed by Congress.

It’s the latest round of spending to keep the federal government running.

Included are $27 million for Fort Drum and $3 for the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.

The Fort Drum money will be used to replace the post’s water supply. Sen. Chuck Schumer says the existing water supply is vulnerable to contamination.

He and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand say that the post currently buys half its supply from a local municipality.

They say the money will provide “a safe, secure water supply” for Fort Drum’s 35,000 soldiers and family members.

The $3 million for Ogdensburg will be used to repair the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge.

Schumer said the bridge is in critical need of repairs and is a major economic link between the U.S. and Canada.

