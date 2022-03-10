Advertisement

Copenhagen hopeful heading into state hoops tourney

The Copenhagen girls’ basketball team is hopeful heading into a state playoff game this Saturday.
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The Copenhagen girls’ basketball team is hoping this is a special season as the Golden Knights play a state playoff game this Saturday.

The Golden Knights will have to get by a tough foe.

The 21-2 Golden Knights defeated Poland on Saturday in the Section III Class D title game.

It’s another goal that was reached for Copenhagen.

Now it’s on to a meeting with Heuvelton in the states. Copenhagen knows it will be a test against a talented group of Bulldogs.

It’s Copenhagen vs. Heuvelton, Saturday, at 3 p.m. at Jefferson Community College.

