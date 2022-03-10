Advertisement

Don Carlos - MET HD Opera Live!

in Potsdam and Watertown
Metropolitan Opera
Metropolitan Opera(MET HD)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Watertown Regal Cinemas - Salmon Run Mall - A Fathom Event

12:00 noon March 26 Saturday, encores March 30 12 pm and 6:30 pm

Potsdam - Community Performance Series - Roxy Theater Live March 26, Saturday at 12Noon, Encore at April 3 at 6pm

For the first time in company history, the Met presents the original five-act French version of Verdi’s epic opera of doomed love among royalty, set against the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition. Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads a world-beating cast of opera’s leading lights in this March 26 performance, including tenor Matthew Polenzani in the title role, soprano Sonya Yoncheva as Élisabeth de Valois, and mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton as Eboli. Bass-baritone Eric Owens are Philippe II and the Grand Inquisitor, and baritone Étienne Dupuis rounds out the all-star principal cast as Rodrigue. Verdi’s masterpiece receives a monumental new staging by David McVicar that marks his 11th Met production, placing him among the most prolific and popular directors in recent Met memory. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

